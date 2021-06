The Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid transfer saga continues to intensify and grow over the last few days. Naseer Al-Khelaifi, Paris Saint-Germain’s president, shared his thoughts on the transfer rumours recently and even claimed that PSG has more to offer to Mbappe. Kylian Mbappe also chipped in with his thoughts over the rumours: “I’m at a place that I like, but is it the best place for me? I still don’t have the answer.” quote via Marca.