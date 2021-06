Grave violations against children in conflict remain alarmingly high, with the COVID-19 pandemic increasing their vulnerability, according to a UN report released Monday. The annual Children and Armed Conflict report covers the period from January to December 2020. It claims that grave violations against children are at nearly 26,500 due to increased vulnerability to abduction, recruitment, and sexual violation, particularly in relation to the pandemic. It states that recruitment and use of child soldiers, as well as killing and maiming of children, were the most prevalent violations in 2020.