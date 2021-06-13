International currency and global payment expert firma upgrades anti-financial crime capabilities with Napier

The fully integrated, easy, and secure payments solution is now available in the US, Canada, Europe and United Kingdom, to save hoteliers time and money. San Diego, CA, June 8, 2021... Cloudbeds, the fastest growing hospitality management platform, announced the launch of a fully integrated payments solution and a new Financial Services division in the US, Canada, UK, and EU. Cloudbeds Payments is a robust payment solution that provides hoteliers an affordable and efficient method of managing all types of payments. Cloudbeds Payments features a state-of-the-art terminal, transparent fees, built-in reporting, analytics, security, and world-class (in-house) support so hoteliers can focus on their guests rather than time-consuming payments acceptance and reconciliation.