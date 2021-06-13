Cancel
Economy

International currency and global payment expert firma upgrades anti-financial crime capabilities with Napier

By newbusinessethiopia
 8 days ago

Napier, provider of advanced anti-financial crime compliance solutions, has announced it is now the platform of choice for Firma, a foreign exchange and global payments company headquartered in Canada. Napier, which works with financial organizations around the globe to provide AI-led anti-money laundering solutions, will supply Firma with Transaction Monitoring,...

Julian Dixon
#Financial Crime#Global Payments#Currency#Scorecard#Kyc#Advisory Board
