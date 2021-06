This plenary sets the foundation for aligning the UN Decade on Ecosystems Restoration and the UN Food Systems Summit. Restoration and rehabilitation of degraded land is one of the focal areas for Action Track 3 “Boosting nature positive production”. Bringing together decision makers from African countries, farmers, scientists, civil society and donors, the plenary explores the synergies needed to deliver joint action for African Dryland Restoration. With key partners, the plenary examines linking the UN Food Systems Summit’s game-changing solutions on restoration with the targets of the UN Decade, identifying communalities and opportunities for collaboration, and strengthening the importance of restoration in the context of food security for Africa’s drylands.