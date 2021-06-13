Cancel
Environment

Wildfires blaze in Siberia, Russian Far East

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian emergency workers fought wildfires burning Sunday on more than 550 square kilometers (212 square miles) of territory mostly in Siberia and the Far East.

The state agency responsible for fighting forest fires, Avialesookhrana, said the largest blaze was in the far northeast’s Sakha Republic, where 34,000 hectares (74,000 acres) were on fire. The Irkutsk region in Siberia had fires encompassing about 20,000 hectares (49,500 acres), the agency said.

There were no immediate reports of deaths or residential damage in the sparsely populated regions.

In recent years, Russia has experienced especially widespread forest fires, which experts blame on unusually dry summers and high temperatures.

#Siberia#Forest Fires#Russian Far East
Environmentarctictoday.com

Satellites reveal an unusually far north wildfire in Siberia

Observers using satellite photos spotted a wildfire burning unusually far north in the Russian Arctic on Sunday. The EU Commission Directorate-General for Defence Industry and Space (DG DEFIS) published a satellite image of the fire in the border areas between the Taimyr Peninsula (Krasnoyarsk Krai) and the Sakha Republic in northern Siberia, that showed flames spreading over a large area on the tundra southwest of the Lena River’s delta on the Arctic Ocean.
Environmentfreenews.live

Flooding of the Russian Far East is predicted

Over the past two decades, climate change has triggered an increase in the risk of flooding of coastal areas by one and half times. According to the findings of an international team of scientists published in the journal Nature Communications, this increase is caused mainly by rising sea levels and the strength of storm surges. In the future, the duration of the sea’s exit beyond the coastal strip, including in the Far East, will increase by several tens of times. A summary of the study is reported in a press release on Phys.org.