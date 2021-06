England Women vs India Women: India managed a draw after coming in to call.© Twitter / CPI. The unique women’s test between India and England ended in a draw on the final matchday in Bristol on Saturday, with the visitors defying the home attack to score 344 for 8 in their second set after calling . India were forced to call on Friday after conceding a 165-point first-leg lead against England. But the visitors recovered from a mid-order batting collapse in their second inning to challenge the local bowlers on slow ground on the fourth and final day. Number 8 batter, Sneha Rana, had the best score in the second inning with 80 undisputed of 154 balls.