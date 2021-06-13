Cancel
Carrollton, TX

Black Pioneer Founder Families Celebration to take place in Carrollton

By Staff report
starlocalmedia.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResidents are invited to a historical land mark ceremony ribbon cutting for Black Pioneer Founder Families of the 1800s. The ceremony will take place at 10:30 a.m. June 19 at Mary Heads Carter Park, 2320 Heads Lane. The event will include poems and songs honoring Black Pioneers, a celebration of diversity and a call for equality, as well as a commemoration of the end of slavery on Juneteenth 1865 and acknowledging the history of the struggle for civil rights.

Carrollton, TX
Society
