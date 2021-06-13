Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

MLB DFS Plays: Sunday 6/13

By Brad Johnson
nbcsportsedge.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. This article outlines the best daily fantasy MLB plays of the day...

www.nbcsportsedge.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Semien
Person
Wil Crowe
Person
Daniel Vogelbach
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Brandon Crawford
Person
Aaron Nola
Person
Mike Zunino
Person
Shane Bieber
Person
Willy Adames
Person
Adam Engel
Person
Dylan Moore
Person
Alec Bohm
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillies#Brewers#Nbc Sports#Angels#Indians#Major League#Dfs Tools#German#Era#Blue Jays#Astros#Babip
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
News Break
Depth-first search
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBThe Spread

Astros vs. Red Sox, 6/8/21 MLB Betting Predictions & DFS Notes

The red-hot Red Sox will open a new series at Fenway Park on Tuesday when they host the Astros at 7:10 p.m. ET. With Framber Valdez set to oppose Martin Perez in the pitching matchup, what’s the best play on the board for bettors?. Game Snapshot. 963 Houston Astros (-125)...
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

MLB DFS Stacks: Tuesday 6/8

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. CASH STACKS. Houston Astros (vs. Boston Red Sox - SP Martin Perez)
MLBgoingfor2.com

DFS MLB DraftKings Lineup Advice for 6/10

For tonight, June tenth, DFS players will have a slate of six games from which to select their lineups. Although Max Scherzer highlights the pitchers toeing the mound, there are a total of four hurlers who are averaging 16 FPTS or more on the season. Pitcher. Top-tier. Max Scherzer(Nationals) $11400...
MLBrotoballer.com

MLB DFS Prop Picks for 6/10 - Monkey Knife Fight

The 2021 MLB Season is moving along nicely and we are having a ton of fun with pitcher strikeouts props so far. We will be here week in and week out offering up advice for some of the best prop picks in the industry with Monkey Knife Fight. Our friends...
MLBfantraxhq.com

MLB DFS LOOK AHEAD: STACKS AND FADES FOR JUNE 11 – 13

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. If you’re around the DFS industry enough, you will hear a lot of phrases thrown around to describe the, shall we say, less than ideal plays on a night. You might have heard of the low-order stack, or the “vomit stack” (a less appealing team in a good matchup; trademark @blenderhd), or the wraparound stack (hitters 8-9-1-2, for example). Thursday was the perfect example of why those can’t be ignored in MLB DFS. The Red Sox scored 12 runs against the Astros. Great! Except nine of the RBI and six of the hits came from the bottom third of the order. The best stack per dollar on Thursday were the Marlins, led by Jazz Chisholm, Adam Duvall, and Jorge Alfaro! What? Don’t fade the gross plays when you are building your MLB lineups – you wouldn’t have won an evening slate yesterday without them.
MLBESPN

Garcia drives in 3, Correa homers as Astros beat White Sox

HOUSTON -- — In the three games since Houston star third baseman Alex Bregman was injured, the two players filling in for him have come up big to help the Astros keep their winning streak alive. Astros rookie Robel Garcia tied a career high with three RBI, Carlos Correa homered...
MLBFakeTeams

MLB DFS: Best/worst plays for Wednesday, June 16th

To kick off the week, we had a 13-game slate and a 15-game slate in MLB DFS, making it tough to dissect what pitchers and hitters to use. Following the back-to-back colossal slates, we have a modest eight-game slate to pick apart on Wednesday. The good news — some would say GREAT news — is that Coors won’t be included on the main slate. On top of that, we finally have a couple of elite arms at our disposal.
MLBfantasypros.com

Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Max Scherzer, Tyler Glasnow, Shane Bieber (2021)

After two idyllic weeks with little-to-no significant injuries, week 11 of the fantasy baseball season was merciless. We lost many important players to injury this week, not including Jose Ramirez, Adalberto Mondesi, Anthony Rendon, Josh Donaldson, Jacob deGrom, and Fernando Tatis Jr., who have day-to-day ailments. I usually don’t cover the day-to-day stuff in-depth, but I think it’s important to note that deGrom’s (shoulder) injury originated from swinging too hard in his lone at-bat against the Cubs on Wednesday.
MLBsportschatplace.com

Chicago White Sox vs. Houston Astros MLB Picks, Odds, Predictions 6/20/2021

Chicago White Sox (43-27) vs. Houston Astros (41-28) June 20, 2021 2:10 pm EDT. The Line: Houston Astros -142 / Chicago White Sox +131; Over/Under: 8.5. The Chicago White Sox and the Houston Astros meet in MLB action from Minute Maid Park on Sunday afternoon. The Chicago White Sox will...
MLBCharlotteObserver.com

Odorizzi, Astros to face Akin, Orioles

Houston Astros (43-28, first in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (23-48, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Jake Odorizzi (1-3, 5.68 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 26 strikeouts) Orioles: Keegan Akin (0-2, 5.76 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 27 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles +145, Astros -166; over/under is 10 runs.
MLBnumberfire.com

FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball Helper: Monday 6/21/21

We're looking at a smaller six-game main slate to begin the week, and while there's some solid pitching talent available to us, there isn't necessarily an obvious top option. On the hitting side, the Houston Astros have the highest implied total by a sizable margin. Our daily helper is available...
MLBrotoballer.com

FanDuel MLB DFS Lineup Picks (6/7/21): Daily Fantasy Baseball Advice

FanDuel was nice enough to put all three MLB games on one slate today despite the weird start time in Boston. This is by far the smallest slate of the season so far. We need to find a couple of good stack spots here and try to get different with them. Most will build with a 4-4 stack. Building with 4-2-2 or 3-3-2 could be a good way to get some leverage on the field. We'll need it.
MLBSports Illustrated

MLB DFS Plays Main Slate Cheat Sheet: The Daily Diamond - Tuesday, June 8

Los Angeles Dodgers at Pittsburgh Pirates: Some rain in the forecast but the game should play without any issue. Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies: Some light rain and very humid. Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnatti Reds: Light rain and humid. Pitchers. Shane Bieber, CLE (DK $10,300) With the Cardinals coming in...
MLBnumberfire.com

Yesterday's Perfect MLB DFS Lineups: Monday 6/7/21

Ever finish a night of daily fantasy baseball and wonder what a perfect lineup would look like? Well, each day here at numberFire, we're going to share that information with you. Yesterday's lineups are listed below. As always, make sure to check out our daily fantasy baseball tools, where you...
MLBrotoballer.com

DraftKings Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks (6/11/21): MLB DFS Lineups

Happy Friday, RotoBallers! Because of an early St. Louis-Chicago game at Wrigley Field and a bizarrely-timed two-game interleague set between New York and Philadelphia, we are "down" to 13 games on the featured Friday slate. It all starts at 7:05 pm ET with San Francisco visiting Washington and goes all the way until Texas and Oakland throw out the first pitch at 10:10 pm ET. With summer finally coming into view, we don't have nearly as many weather casualties as we did earlier in the year. As of this writing, the only game on red alert is the San Francisco-Washington contest. That would cost us another chance to play Max Scherzer and push back Kevin Gausman to Sunday or the beginning of next week. Fortunately, the slate is not lacking in pivot options at starting pitcher.
Gamblingsportschatplace.com

MLB Parlays, Picks for 6/13/21

Every team is in action on Sunday across the MLB which means there are plenty of choices for different bets to throw in a parlay. Let’s take a look at the best MLB parlays for Sunday to make your day a winning one. Milwaukee Brewers -201 / Chicago Cubs -140...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Reds: Jesse Winker should be leading the NL MVP conversation

It’s that time of year when the race for the MVP begins to take shape. The disrespect toward Cincinnati Reds outfielder Jesse Winker on behalf of the sports media is embarrassing. What it boils down to is hype over production. Winker is atop the National League in virtually every meaningful...
MLBsportschatplace.com

MLB Betting Props for 6/13/21: MLB Picks Odds, and Predictions

The MLB slate for Sunday is loaded with plenty of betting options to make money with MLB props. Let’s take a look at the best MLB betting props to make your Sunday a winning one. Pittsburgh Pirates under 3.5 runs (-109) The Pittsburgh Pirates scored four runs on Saturday, but...
BaseballOver the Monster

OTM Open Thread 6/13: It is Sunday

Happy Sunday! The Blue Jays, powered by Vlad Jr. are still here for two more games. Today, we get the action started at 1:10 PM ET. How fast is Christian Vazquez? Let’s just say he’s got wheels for a Red Sox catcher. Enjoy Sunday and be good to one another.