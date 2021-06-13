MLB DFS Plays: Sunday 6/13

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. If you’re around the DFS industry enough, you will hear a lot of phrases thrown around to describe the, shall we say, less than ideal plays on a night. You might have heard of the low-order stack, or the “vomit stack” (a less appealing team in a good matchup; trademark @blenderhd), or the wraparound stack (hitters 8-9-1-2, for example). Thursday was the perfect example of why those can’t be ignored in MLB DFS. The Red Sox scored 12 runs against the Astros. Great! Except nine of the RBI and six of the hits came from the bottom third of the order. The best stack per dollar on Thursday were the Marlins, led by Jazz Chisholm, Adam Duvall, and Jorge Alfaro! What? Don’t fade the gross plays when you are building your MLB lineups – you wouldn’t have won an evening slate yesterday without them.