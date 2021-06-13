10 Dylan Scott Songs That Will Get You Hooked With His Gravely Smooth Voice
Dylan Scott songs have been charming fans since he made his debut in the music scene in 2013. Born in Bastrop, Louisiana, the singer-songwriter started playing music as a child – and when he reached his late teens, Scott was determined to pursue it professionally. He then started playing guitar for Freddy Fender, as well as for other country artists. Next, he recorded a four-song demo with songwriter-producer Charlie Craig, which caught the attention of the record label Curb Records.www.countrythangdaily.com