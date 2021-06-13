10 Dylan Scott Songs That Will Get You Hooked With His Gravely Smooth Voice

Alan Jackson is one of the biggest country music stars of the past two decades. With hits like "Chattahoochee," "It's Five O'Clock Somewhere," and so many more, the Newnan, Georgia native has made an indelible mark on the history of country music, and he's done it all with his family by his side. Country fans may be familiar with Jackson's wife Denise Jackson, his high school sweetheart whom he married in 1979. The two share a lasting love story which Denise wrote about in her book, It's All About Him: Finding the Love of My Life, published in 2007.