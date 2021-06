For a few years, Pride Weekend coincided with a huge (and positive!) decision from the Supreme Court. This year, though, Pride Month, comes hand-in-hand with an entirely different development: the full reopening of nightlife in California. As of June 15, most restrictions fall to the wayside, so whether they were running parklets and takeout during the pandemic or shuttered entirely, most of San Francisco’s LGBTQ+ hotspots are about to reopen in force. Below you’ll find 15 precious places that have endured both the economic fallout from COVID and the general disappearance of queer spaces nationwide — and they’re eager to welcome you back.