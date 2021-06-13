Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Northrop Grumman’s Pegasus rocket launches U.S. Space Force mission

By Sandra Erwin
SpaceNews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — A Northrop Grumman Pegasus XL rocket launched the U.S. Space Force’s Tactically Responsive Launch-2 (TacRL-2) mission June 13 at 1:11 a.m. Pacific from Vandenberg Space Force Base, California. The payload was successfully deployed its intended orbit, a Space Force spokesman confirmed on Sunday. Pegasus is an air-launched rocket...

spacenews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rocket#Launch Vehicle#Northrop Grumman#U S Space Force#The Space Force#The U S Space Force#Tacrl 2#Smc#Space Safari
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

FAA, Department of the Air Force Sign Commercial Space Agreement

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Department of the Air Force signed an agreement (PDF) aimed at eliminating red tape while protecting public safety during commercial space activities at ranges operated by the U.S. Space Force. The agreement recognizes common safety standards for FAA-licensed launch and reentry activities that...
Aerospace & DefenseExecutiveBiz

Space Force Launches 5th Lockheed GPS III Satellite

The U.S. Space Force’s Space and Missile Systems Center has launched the fifth Lockheed Martin-made satellite with GPS III navigation technology. The fifth GPS III Space Vehicle launched Thursday on SpaceX’s Falcon 9 launch vehicle from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station to join the current network of GPS satellites, Los Angeles Air Force Base said.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
UPI News

USAF, FAA collaborate on commercial space regulations

June 21 (UPI) -- The U.S. Air Force and the Federal Aviation Administration entered into an agreement to ensure public safety at Space Force bases, both agencies said on Monday. The accord, signed on June 15, also offers the reduction of complications in duplicative processes and approvals for the commercial...
Aerospace & Defenseaerotechnews.com

NASA, Boeing progress toward July launch of second Starliner flight test

NASA and Boeing are continuing preparations ahead of Starliner’s second uncrewed flight to prove the system can safely carry astronauts to and from the International Space Station. Teams inside the Starliner production factory at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida recently began fueling the Starliner crew module and service module...
Aerospace & DefenseNASA

Spacewalkers Successfully Deploy Solar Arrays

Working together outside the International Space Station, ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Thomas Pesquet and NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough successfully connected and deployed a new ISS Roll-Out Solar Array (iROSA). It is the first of six total new iROSAs that will be installed in the coming years to upgrade the station’s power supply and is the first of two to be installed this week after the pair’s delivery aboard SpaceX’s cargo Dragon on the company’s 22nd commercial resupply services mission to the station.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceNews.com

Mars smallsat mission gets second chance with Rocket Lab

WASHINGTON — A NASA-funded smallsat mission to Mars that lost its ride last year may get new life through a partnership with Rocket Lab. Rocket Lab announced June 15 it won a contract from the Space Sciences Laboratory (SSL) of the University of California Berkeley to begin design work on a new version of the Escape and Plasma Acceleration and Dynamics Explorers (EscaPADE) mission to Mars. The two EscaPADE spacecraft will go into orbit around Mars to study the interaction of the solar wind with the planet’s atmosphere.
Aerospace & Defensetesmanian.com

NASA's SpaceX Crew-2 Astronauts Complete 6-Hour Spacewalk To Upgrade The Space Station’s Power System

SpaceX launched Crew-2 NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough, Megan McArthur, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Akihiko Hoshide, and European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Thomas Pesquet to the International Space Station (ISS) aboard Crew Dragon on April 23. The crew will work at the orbiting laboratory for 6-months as part of the Expedition 65 mission. This week, SpaceX Crew-2 Commander Kimbrough and mission specialist Pesquet conducted two spacewalks to install the ISS Roll-Out Solar Arrays (iROSAs) to upgrade the station’s power channels. A pair of iROSA arrays arrived to the Space Station earlier this month aboard SpaceX’s CRS-22 cargo resupply mission. The astronauts first spacewalk took place on Wednesday, June 16, during which they experienced technical issues that were resolved but they could not complete the task and only laid the foundation for the first solar array installation.
Aerospace & Defenseglobeoftech.com

SAR Market Future Scope including key players Airbus Defence and Space, Israel Aerospace Industries, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman

Global Research Study entitled SAR Market was recently released by JC Market Research. The report offers an analysis of existing statistics on the Global SAR Industry and possible forecasts. The report highlights a comprehensive market evaluation that reveals patterns in market size by sales & volume (if applicable), existing growth drivers, analyst views, information, and market progress evidence verified by the industry.
Aerospace & DefenseJanes

Northrop Grumman awarded contract to sustain Minuteman III propulsion

The US Air Force (USAF) has placed the USD287 million base contract with Northrop Grumman for engineering services to sustain the propulsion system of the LGM-30G Minuteman III silo-based intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system. Awarded on 4 May, but publicly disclosed on 10 June, the Propulsion Subsystem Support Contract (PSSC)...
Aerospace & DefenseIdaho8.com

See Chinese rocket launch to send astronauts to its space station

China successfully launched three astronauts into space on Thursday, bringing the country one step closer to completing its new space station. The Shenzhou-12 spacecraft, or Divine Vessel, was launched on a Long March-2F carrier rocket Thursday morning, from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China’s Gobi Desert. The mission...