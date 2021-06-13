Northrop Grumman’s Pegasus rocket launches U.S. Space Force mission

SpaceX launched Crew-2 NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough, Megan McArthur, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Akihiko Hoshide, and European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Thomas Pesquet to the International Space Station (ISS) aboard Crew Dragon on April 23. The crew will work at the orbiting laboratory for 6-months as part of the Expedition 65 mission. This week, SpaceX Crew-2 Commander Kimbrough and mission specialist Pesquet conducted two spacewalks to install the ISS Roll-Out Solar Arrays (iROSAs) to upgrade the station’s power channels. A pair of iROSA arrays arrived to the Space Station earlier this month aboard SpaceX’s CRS-22 cargo resupply mission. The astronauts first spacewalk took place on Wednesday, June 16, during which they experienced technical issues that were resolved but they could not complete the task and only laid the foundation for the first solar array installation.