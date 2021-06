Teams in matching uniforms competed Monday evening at the Two Rivers Sports Complex in Arlington. The Maroon and White squads faced one another in age 10 and younger and 12U competition, playing out the all-Arlington date on their Tri-County Baseball League schedules. The 10U White team coached by Mike Monke came from behind to beat Ben Misfeldt's Maroon team in Didget League play, 9-4, before coach James Shada's White team topped Russ Quinn's Maroon in the Bronco Division.