The Phoenix Suns will not have starting point guard Chris Paul on the court for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Clippers. The 2021 Western Conference Finals will officially begin on Sunday, as the Phoenix Suns host the LA Clippers. Earlier on Saturday, the Clippers announced that star Kawhi Leonard would not be active for Game 1 due to a sprained right knee. Hours later, the Suns officially ruled out a star of their own.