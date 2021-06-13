Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Thrasio In Talks To Merge With SPAC Churchill Capital V: Report

By Bibhu Pattnaik
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Thrasio, a start-up company that rolls up Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) marketplace brands, is in talks to go public through a merger with the blank check company Churchill Capital V Corp (NYSE: CCV), Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. No deal has been finalized yet, and the...

www.benzinga.com
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
10K+
Followers
51K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advent International#Amazon Com#Amzn#Churchill Capital V Corp#Ccv#Bloomberg#Citigroup Inc#Jpmorgan Chase#Goldman Sachs Group Inc#Gs#Royal Bank Of Canada
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
News Break
Business
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Goldman Sachs
News Break
Amazon
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Reviewing Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) and Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON)

Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) and Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings. Risk and Volatility. Churchill Capital Corp II...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,585,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 310,592 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.83% of Schlumberger worth $315,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

GlaxoSmithKline CEO Struggling To Get Key Shareholders In Her Favor Amid Pressure From Hedge Fund Activist Elliott Management

GlaxoSmithKline Plc's (NYSE: GSK) CEO Emma Walmsley struggled to win over key shareholders after Elliott Management attracted converts for radical change at the company, the Financial Times reported citing leading investors. Ahead of GSK's investor day on Wednesday (23 June), activist investor Elliott has sown doubt about whether Walmsley should...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) shares increased by 84.77% to $61.51 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 3.3 million shares is 3714.59% of Lydall's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN)...
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

RumbleOn Provides Update on RideNow Merger, Reiterates Guidance

RumbleOn Inc (NASDAQ: RMBL) has updated on the pending business combination with RideNow while reiterating its prior guidance. RumbleOn had filed preliminary proxy materials with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) related to the pending business combination with RideNow. It expects the merger with RideNow to close in the third quarter of 2021.
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Verizon Communications Acquires Location Provider Senion For Undisclosed Sum

Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) has acquired the location-responsive solutions provider, Senion. The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed. Senion's advanced machine-learning sensor fusion technology delivers sub-meter accuracy for precise positioning and navigation of indoor spaces. The acquisition expanded Verizon's location-based technology offerings, empowering companies to locate and understand...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Boeing And Cisco Lead The Dow Jones Higher Monday

U.S. Indices were trading sharply higher Monday as the market rebounds from last week's weakness following a shift in the Fed's policy. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) gained 1.75% to $338.78. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) finished higher by 0.62% to $344.36. The SPDR...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Why Compass Point Is Initiating Coverage On Marathon Digital, Riot Blockchain

While the blockchain and cryptocurrency space is essentially decentralized, there are some key companies supporting its growth, according to Compass Point. The Crypto Infrastructure Analyst: Michael Del Grosso initiated coverage of the blockchain and cryptocurrency infrastructure. The analyst initiated coverage of:. Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) with a Buy rating...
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. A number of other research analysts...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Churchill Capital Corp IV Class Action Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Shareholders Of Deadline In Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit

RADNOR, Pa., June 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) - Get Report ("CCIV") investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of those who purchased or acquired CCIV securities between January 11, 2021 and February 22, 2021 , inclusive (the "Class Period").
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 232.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmayfieldrecorder.com

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anterix in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Anterix from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Anterix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.33.
Businessindialife.us

BharatPe in talks to raise $250M led by Tiger Capital: Report

Fintech major BharatPe, that hit a new high with 106 million monthly transactions in UPI in March this year, is reportedly raising nearly $250 million in its next funding round led by Tiger Global. TechCrunch on Friday reported, citing sources, that the fresh funding will take the company's valuation to...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Evoke Wealth LLC Grows Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 24.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Churchill Capital Corp IV Investors With Losses Exceeding $100K To Secure Counsel Before Important July 6 Deadline In Securities Class Action - CCIV

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) - Get Report between January 11, 2021 and February 22, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important July 6, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline. SO WHAT: If you purchased...