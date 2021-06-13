Thrasio In Talks To Merge With SPAC Churchill Capital V: Report

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.