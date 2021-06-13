Three ways Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo should attack Nets’ defense — and one way he shouldn’t

It would be ridiculous to criticize most NBA players who scored 33 points and grabbed 14 rebounds as part of a playoff win, but Giannis Antetokounmpo is not most players. The two-time NBA MVP was one of the main contributors in Milwaukee’s Game 3 victory over Brooklyn — the other being Khris Middleton, who totaled 35 points and 15 rebounds — which kept the Bucks from falling into a 3-0 hole. And yet, it feels as though Antetokounmpo can do even more moving forward in the series.