CASPER, Wyo. --- Kellan and Carson Johnson of Casper roped to the lead at the 72nd College National Finals Rodeo (CNFR) Thursday. The brothers, who both attend Casper College, clocked a time of 7.7 seconds to take the lead in the third round of team roping. Kellan, a junior psychology major, and Carson, a sophomore education major, had finished second in the first round with 6.1 seconds and eighth in Round 2 with a 7.0. Though their third-round time was their slowest of the week thus far, it was still fast enough to give them the overall lead by one-tenth of a second with a total time of 20.7 seconds.