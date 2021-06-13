Biden Pushes G-7 Allies To Take A Tougher Stance On China

President Biden is in Brussels for the NATO summit. The 30 member nations will meet to set the tone for the alliance. This after Biden renewed the U.S. commitment to the G-7. President Biden has made his way from England, where the G-7 leaders gathered this weekend, and is now in Brussels for a NATO summit. The G-7 meeting was the first one held in person in two years. It concluded with a traditional pact, this one a pledge to work together to combat the pandemic and climate change and a rising China. In a meeting with Jens Stoltenberg at the NATO summit, President Biden said the coalition was essential to America and praised the secretary-general for his leadership. NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith joins us now. Good morning, Tam.