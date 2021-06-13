Biden Pushes G-7 Allies To Take A Tougher Stance On China
Leaders of the G-7 have agreed to work together in combating the coronavirus pandemic, confronting climate change and countering the rising influence of China. The official joint statement released Sunday after three days of meetings included an unusually strong emphasis on China. It called for a "timely, transparent, expert-led, and science-based" study of the origins of COVID-19, to be led by the WHO; support for infrastructure for developing countries to compete with China's "Belt and Road" initiative; support for responding to China's "non-market economic practices," and a public rebuke of China's labor practices and human rights abuses, including in Xinjian and Hong Kong.news.wjct.org