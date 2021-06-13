Pro Football Focus Ranks Georgia No. 4

Pro Football Focus (PFF) has released its preseason projections for the upcoming 2021 season. They ranked the top 12 teams in college football and had the Georgia Bulldogs at No. 4.

Only three teams are ahead of the Bulldogs according to PFF: Alabama, Ohio State and Clemson.

PFF also has high regard for a number of current Bulldogs. They recently ranked the top 25 breakout candidates for next season and had three Bulldogs on the list.

Georgia will likely have to face both Clemson and Alabama in order to reach the College Football Playoff this season.

Georgia holds one distinct advantage over all of the schools ahead of them: they have a returning quarterback. JT Daniels finished the 2020 season with a 4-0 record and passed for 10 touchdowns against just two interceptions.

Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State will have new starters this season. All of the prospective signal-callers are talented, but none have substantial experience.

This is uncharted territory for Georgia. The Bulldogs have seemed to be behind other programs at the quarterback position and with offensive identity. Those things have changed heading into this fall. With Daniels at the helm and Todd Monken in his second season as the offensive coordinator, Georgia looks to be extremely explosive this fall.

Head coach Kirby Smart has made a tremendous impact since arriving on campus in 2016. He has made a perennial 9-3 team into a national powerhouse on the field and on the recruiting trail.

The final step for Smart is a national title.

Smart’s timeline was thrown off by making a national title run in his second season with the Bulldogs. Since then, he's been held to what seems to be a national-title-or-bust level of expectations from fans and national media alike.

The landscape is now breaking in the Bulldogs' favor. Georgia has a real chance at making the CFP and winning its first national title since 1980.

