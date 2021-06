Before a brand new one arrives in 2022, the 2021 Toyota Tundra is here to tow mountains around with its 381 horsepower V8. In less than a year’s time, Toyota will release the next generation of the Tundra, but today we take a look at the final iteration of a truck that cemented its parent company’s place in the full-size pickup truck market. The current Toyota Tundra gets a few new bells and whistles for 2021 and it continues to provide some of the most beneficial features both inside and out as it continues to battle rivals with newer designs. Here’s what makes the Tundra a worthy consideration for anyone in the market for a truck that can do it all.