Watch Ubisoft's Forward event at E3 2021 in 12 minutes

By J. Fingas
Engadget
 8 days ago

To say Ubisoft had a busy E3 2021 would be an understatement — it touched on many of its biggest game franchises, including relatively new ones that didn't get more than a teaser in years past. Thankfully, you don't have to wade through the gaming giant's entire presentation to see the star attractions. We've produced a video that captures the highlights of Ubisoft Forward in 12 minutes. Rainbow Six Extraction and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora are just some of the attention-getters — you'll also see news for Far Cry 6, Mario + Rabbids and more.

Video Gamespurexbox.com

Guide: How To Watch This Weekend's Xbox E3 2021 Event

The return of E3 is upon us, and the big highlight of the event from an Xbox perspective will be a 90-minute showcase extravaganza from the teams at both Xbox and Bethesda taking place at 10am PT on Sunday, June 13. Microsoft says the event will be "packed with everything...
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

E3 2021: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla confirms, in Ubisoft Forward, that it will have more expansions in its second year

The next expansion of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, The Siege of Paris, will be released this summer, and there are even more expansions planned for the game’s second year. Presented during the conference of Ubisoft Forward At E3 2021, the new content has been billed as the “most ambitious battle in Viking history” as Eivor and its troops assault, nothing more and nothing less, than the French capital. It also brings with it the return of infiltration missions in the Black Box, as well as new weapons, abilities, skills and equipment. Unfortunately, during the presentation we did not see a release date beyond “this summer”.
Video Gamestheriffrepeater.com

Speculation: Ubisoft Forward could reveal Ubisoft SF’s next project

Wow, it sure has been awhile. There hasn’t been much to talk about lately since we noticed some interesting activity in Ubisoft’s Job Listings back in July 2020. There has been some scattered activity since then with phrases such as:. Create lead sheet arrangements for existing songs. Accurate transcription of...
Video GamesPosted by
Tom's Guide

E3 2021 Ubisoft Forward recap: Rainbow Six, Assassin's Creed, Mario + Rabbids and more

See all of Ubisoft Forward's announcements at E3 2021. E3 2021 is officially underway as an all digital-event, and Ubisoft was the first major publisher to give a full press conference. Ubisoft Forward took place one June 12 at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET / 8 PM BST. Ubisoft Forward lasted a little more than an hour, and showcased a variety of games, from modest updates to announcing completely new entries in long-running franchises.
Video Gamesbagogames.com

Ubisoft E3 2021’s Highlights

E3 is upon us this weekend, and as such, several developers have taken the opportunity to reveal new, upcoming products and new additions to currently released titles. Ubisoft is no stranger to this, as they’ve revealed various portions of new projects, currently available titles, and upcoming releases. Ubisoft is a...
Video Gameswopular.com

E3 2021: Ubisoft Kicks Off Event With Avatar And Mario + Rabbids Reveals

A new game based in James Cameron's movie, a Mario + Rabbids sequel, and Rainbow Six started off E3. The world's premier video game trade show, E3, kicked off online Saturday, celebrating play that "kept us sane" during the pandemic, celebrating fantasy worlds with Ubisoft's new offering "Avatar," ... 06/12/2021...
Video Games96krock.com

E3 Special – Opening Ceremonies and Ubisoft Forward

On today’s Checkpoint Daily, Norris, Chadd, and Kali are here this weekend with special E3 coverage. For this episode, we’re talking about the opening ceremonies, some of the indie stuff announced early on and covering the Ubisoft Showcase. We’ll be back tomorrow to hit Devolver Digital, Gearbox, X-Box/Bethesda, and Square-Enix! This is Checkpoint Daily!
Video Gamesnewpaper24.com

Ubisoft at E3 2021: When It Begins and Find out how to Watch – NEWPAPER24

Ubisoft introduced its E3 2021 occasion and shortly after, revealed a bunch of particulars about which video games they plan to the touch on in the course of the present. From a world premiere of the upcoming Tom Clancy sport to updates on Murderer’s Creed Valhalla, Watch Canine: Legion, and extra, followers are in for a present that already appears to be full of loads of information about present and upcoming Ubisoft video games. In the event you do not need to miss out, this is the whole lot you’ll want to find out about the right way to watch and what to anticipate.
Video GamesGeekTyrant

Get Ready for Saturday's Ubisoft Forward with 2 Sales on the Ubisoft Store

Ubisoft has their big Ubisoft Forward showcase at E3 this Saturday and to celebrate, fans can grab plenty of Ubisoft titles at discounted rates now. Through June 21, Ubisoft has two sales going on. The first gives you up to 85% off Far Cry games (affiliate link) with Far Cry 5 being available for as little as $9! The other is the Ubisoft FWD sale (affiliate link) that lets you save up to 80% off titles including Immortals Fenyx Rising, Assassin’s Creed titles, and much more, plus you get an additional $10 off when you use the code FORWARD. Hurry and grab your favorite Ubisoft titles while the sales are good and get ready for their E3 show on June 12 at 12PM PDT. What do you think they’ll announce and show off?
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

E3 2021: Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope for Nintendo Switch confirmed at Ubisoft Forward

Ubisoft surprised locals and strangers at E3 2017 with the presence of Shigeru Miyamoto to advertise Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle. Now, four years later, in the E3 de 2021, the French have just presented their sequel, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, scheduled by 2022 exclusively for Nintendo Switch. The leak is confirmed and Ubisoft announces the sequel to its collaboration with Nintendo.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Ubisoft Forward to include a full story trailer for Watch Dogs: Legion Bloodline

A new teaser video posted on the official Watch Dogs: Legion Twitter account today confirms that a full story trailer for the upcoming Bloodline DLC will be a part of Ubisoft Forward this week. Many franchises won’t be part of the event, such as The Division and Prince of Persia, but now we know that Watch Dogs: Legion will be there with at least one video.
Video Gamesstateofpress.com

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Debuts at Ubisoft Forward E3

Ubisoft revealed Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora at its Ubisoft Forward E3 press conference. The company showed a cinematic trailer that featured air combat between soldiers and the dwellers of Pandora, exploration in a large, lush world, and several unique monsters, characters, and mounts. Based on the James Cameron movie, the game is powered by Ubisoft’s Snowdrop Engine. The game launches in 2022 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Stadia, and Luna.