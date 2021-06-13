Watch Ubisoft's Forward event at E3 2021 in 12 minutes
To say Ubisoft had a busy E3 2021 would be an understatement — it touched on many of its biggest game franchises, including relatively new ones that didn't get more than a teaser in years past. Thankfully, you don't have to wade through the gaming giant's entire presentation to see the star attractions. We've produced a video that captures the highlights of Ubisoft Forward in 12 minutes. Rainbow Six Extraction and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora are just some of the attention-getters — you'll also see news for Far Cry 6, Mario + Rabbids and more.www.engadget.com