Watch Ubisoft's Forward event at E3 2021 in 12 minutes

Ubisoft has their big Ubisoft Forward showcase at E3 this Saturday and to celebrate, fans can grab plenty of Ubisoft titles at discounted rates now. Through June 21, Ubisoft has two sales going on. The first gives you up to 85% off Far Cry games (affiliate link) with Far Cry 5 being available for as little as $9! The other is the Ubisoft FWD sale (affiliate link) that lets you save up to 80% off titles including Immortals Fenyx Rising, Assassin’s Creed titles, and much more, plus you get an additional $10 off when you use the code FORWARD. Hurry and grab your favorite Ubisoft titles while the sales are good and get ready for their E3 show on June 12 at 12PM PDT. What do you think they’ll announce and show off?