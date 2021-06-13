Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Tigers' Jake Rogers: Starting Sunday

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Rogers is starting at catcher and batting ninth in Sunday's game against the White Sox. The Tigers are sliding Eric Haase over to left field, which opens up the catcher spot for Rogers. The team recently said Haase would have a larger role moving forward, which should include starts behind the plate and in the outfield. That will leave Rogers to fill in at catcher whenever Haase is somewhere else in the field, at least while Wilson Ramos (back) and Grayson Greiner (hamstring) are on the injured list.

www.cbssports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Rogers
Person
Eric Haase
Person
Wilson Ramos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tigers#The White Sox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLB927thevan.com

Sox, Cubs Post Sunday Wins, but Tigers, Caps Fall

UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM) – Dylan Cease halted the Tigers on five hits with 10 strikeouts over seven innings as the White Sox whitewashed the visiting Bengals today, 3-0. Both teams take tomorrow night off before returning to action on Tuesday evening, as Detroit hosts the Seattle Mariners at Comerica Park, with broadcast time at 6:50 PM on 99 7/1450 WHTC, while Chicago entertains the Toronto Blue Jays at Guaranteed Rate Field.
MLBEscanaba Daily Press

Detroit Tigers take it on the chin Sunday, 3-0, at Chicago White Sox

CHICAGO — Tony La Russa credited a long list of mentors. He paid tribute to his players, staff and family. He talked about working with strong ownership and front offices over the years. For La Russa, it was their moment just as much as his. “There’s a lot of pieces...
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Flexen scheduled to start for Mariners at Tigers

Seattle Mariners (30-32, third in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (25-35, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Chris Flexen (5-3, 4.70 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 33 strikeouts) Tigers: Casey Mize (3-4, 3.34 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 53 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -129, Mariners +111; over/under is 8 1/2...
MLBnumberfire.com

Robbie Grossman starting for Tigers Tuesday

Detroit Tigers outfielder Robbie Grossman is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against left-hander Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners. Grossman will replace Nomar Mazara in right field and return to the leadoff spot after being held out of the previous lineup. Akil Baddoo has been bumped down to eighth after filling in as the leadoff man.
MLBDetroit News

Jake Rogers sparkles again as Tigers give Mariners a three-homer send-off

Detroit — Really, all Jake Rogers is looking for is a chance to steal a base. Is that asking too much?. "I'm just trying to run the bases well, trying to show (manager AJ) Hinch that I need to get some bags and get him to give me the green light," Rogers joked after the Tigers beat the Mariners, 8-3, Thursday before a matinee crowd of 9,290 at Comerica Park. "Because he won't do it. He's yet to give it to me.
MLBnumberfire.com

Donnie Walton starting for Seattle versus Tigers

Seattle Mariners infielder/outfielder Donnie Walton is in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Tyler Alexander and the Detroit Tigers. What It Means:. Walton will bat ninth and replace Shed Long on second base. Walton has a $2,200 salary and our models project him for 7.5 FanDuel...
MLBchatsports.com

Bullpen, Jake Rogers help Detroit Tigers cruise past Seattle Mariners 8-3 in series finale

The Detroit Tigers needed a starting pitcher but were out of options. So, they implemented a bullpen-only pitching plan. Because of Spencer Turnbull's injury, manager AJ Hinch relied on his relievers from start to finish in Thursday's series finale. And the bullpen helped the Tigers to a convincing 8-3 win over the Seattle Mariners at Comerica Park.
MLBchatsports.com

Jake Fraley saves the Mariners, and then delivers a win against Tigers

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 09: Jake Fraley #28 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates a 10th inning catch at the fence with Drew Steckenrider #16 while playing the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on June 09, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) The Mariners had been playing poorly...
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Urena expected to start as Tigers host the White Sox

Chicago White Sox (39-24, first in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (26-37, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Cease (4-2, 3.36 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 78 strikeouts) Tigers: Jose Urena (2-5, 4.25 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 36 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers +156, White Sox -180; over/under...
MLBCBS Sports

Tigers' Grayson Greiner: Expected to resume rehab Sunday

Greiner (hamstring) is expected to resume his rehab assignment at Triple-A Toledo on Sunday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports. Greiner was placed on the injured list May 12 with a strained left hamstring. He began a rehab assignment May 25, but needed to pause playing in games May 30 because of discomfort. He's tentatively scheduled to resume playing at Toledo on Sunday, which should mark an important step in returning to Detroit at some point later in June.
MLBCBS Sports

Tigers' Harold Castro: Starting after all

Castro will start at first base and bat ninth Sunday against the White Sox, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports. Castro wasn't included in the Tigers' initial lineup for the series finale, but he'll end up cracking the starting nine after Jonathan Schoop was scratched with a sore left hand. Assuming Schoop's injury proves to be a minor concern, Castro will likely transition back into a utility role in the infield during the upcoming week.
MLBCBS Sports

Tigers' Jonathan Schoop: Scratched Sunday with hand soreness

Schoop was scratched from Sunday's lineup against the White Sox because of left hand soreness, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports. Schoop was originally slated to start the ballgame at first base, but apparently some discomfort in his hand will put him on the bench for the series finale. Harold Castro will replace him as the first baseman and bat ninth. Schoop can be considered day-to-day for the time being, with Detroit likely to provide further update later Sunday.
MLBCBS Sports

Tigers' Wily Peralta: Starting Saturday

Peralta will start Saturday's game against the Angels, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports. Peralta was called up by the Tigers on Tuesday, and he tossed 1.1 scoreless relief innings and earned a hold in Tuesday's win over the Royals. He'll make his first start since 2017 in Saturday's contest, but he'll likely return to a bullpen role afterward since the Tigers' rotation will be able to rest during Monday's off day.
MLBPasadena Star-News

Shohei Ohtani homers twice in Angels’ rout of Tigers

ANAHEIM ― Angel Stadium has been open to full capacity just twice in 2021. The second occasion was Friday night’s game between the Angels and Detroit Tigers, and the building was roughly half full – 22,734, according to the home team. The crowd was sparse enough for several sections to...
MLBnumberfire.com

Nomar Mazara starting on Friday for Tigers

Detroit Tigers outfielder Nomar Mazara is in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Mazara is getting the nod in right field while batting eighth in the order against Angels starter ALex Cobb. Our models project Mazara for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
MLBCBS Sports

Chicago White Sox

Vaughn went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Astros. Vaughn proved that his face contusion wasn't an issue after reaching base three times Saturday, including a solo home run off Framber Valdez in the seventh inning. The rookie hasn't been a very consistent hitter this season, as he's batting .236, but his role has increased due to multiple injuries to teammates. He will likely get better with experience as he has shown the ability to get on base multiple times in three of his last five games.