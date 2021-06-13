Tigers' Jake Rogers: Starting Sunday

Detroit — Really, all Jake Rogers is looking for is a chance to steal a base. Is that asking too much?. "I'm just trying to run the bases well, trying to show (manager AJ) Hinch that I need to get some bags and get him to give me the green light," Rogers joked after the Tigers beat the Mariners, 8-3, Thursday before a matinee crowd of 9,290 at Comerica Park. "Because he won't do it. He's yet to give it to me.