Buxton (hip) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A St. Paul on Tuesday. The 27-year-old recently resumed running at 100 percent with no issues, clearing the way for him to begin the final stage of his rehab program. Buxton has been on the shelf with a strained right hip for the past month, but he could be reinstated from the injured list for the upcoming weekend series against the Astros, which starts Friday, if all goes well during the rehab assignment.