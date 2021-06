The Brewers have optioned infielder Keston Hiura to Triple-A Nashville, per a team announcement. This is the second time this year the Brewers have demoted Hiura, whom they previously sent down at the beginning of May. Milwaukee recalled Hiura a little while later after he put up an eye-popping .438/.526/.906 line with three home runs and two stolen bases in 38 plate appearances with Nashville, but he struggled again after the Brewers brought him back. The 24-year-old was a .152/.247/.266 hitter in 89 trips to the plate when the Brewers sent him down, and he’s now at an even worse .130/.217/.222 through 122 PA. Hiura has also struck out at an alarming 39.3 percent rate and logged a paltry .093 isolated power mark with one home run.