Brewers' Tyrone Taylor: Moves to IL

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

The Brewers placed Taylor on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a strained right shoulder. Utility man Tim Lopes was recalled from Triple-A Nashville to take Taylor's spot on the active roster. The 27-year-old Taylor had been working as a fourth outfielder for Milwaukee of late, with most of his starts coming against left-handed pitching. Lopes could be a candidate to serve as a short-side platoon partner with lefty-hitting center fielder Jackie Bradley while Taylor is on the shelf.

www.cbssports.com
