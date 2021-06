The Red Sox look to avenge their three losses to the Astros last week when they host the Texas team tonight at Fenway Park (7:10 p.m., NESN) behind Martín Pérez. The Sox are on a roll right now, which makes facing the team that beat them three times in a row last week considerably less daunting than it would have felt otherwise because a) they beat that team to start their five-game winning streak and b) time makes fools of us all, and Aceves knows what we’ll be talking about at this point next week.