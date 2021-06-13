Lovejoy, Rock Hill, McKinney North rack up 10-5A softball honors

The four seniors on the 2021 Kalamazoo College softball team were honored prior to a home game on Saturday, April 24. Following is what was read during the ceremony:. Prior to the start of today's games we would like to take a moment to honor the four senior members of the Kalamazoo College softball team - Maija Weaver, Sammi Luzadre, Keelin McManus, and Nina Szalkiewicz. These four women are the epitome of the term "student-athlete," working tirelessly and succeeding both in the classroom and on the field. Their contributions to the Kalamazoo College softball team are significant and greatly appreciated.