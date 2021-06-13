Lovejoy, Rock Hill, McKinney North rack up 10-5A softball honors
Prosper Rock Hill looked like anything but a first-year program during its tour de force through District 10-5A softball. The Lady Blue Hawks made plenty of history in their inaugural campaign on the diamond, capturing a district championship and advancing to the regional semifinal round of the playoffs. Rock Hill’s first foray through 10-5A produced a 13-1 record, one game ahead of a Lovejoy squad that played on to the regional finals for the first time in six years.starlocalmedia.com