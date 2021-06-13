Driver surrenders after hit-and-run crash in Hillsborough Co.

The driver wanted in a deadly hit-and-run crash on the Selmon Expressway early Sunday morning has turned himself in, troopers say.

Florida Highway Patrol said Miguel Usher, who left the scene of a deadly hit-and-run, surrendered himself Sunday afternoon and was arrested by troopers.

FHP said the vehicle driven by Miguel Usher, collided with another vehicle causing both cars to rotate.

The driver in the other vehicle was killed and the passenger suffered critical injuries, FHP said. Usher had a cut on his forehead and, originally, left the area.

Usher was arrested for leaving the scene of a crash involving death and leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injury.

He was taken to the Hillsborough County Jail.