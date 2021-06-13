Cancel
Indio, CA

Watch Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real Perform At Stagecoach Festival 2018

By Nate Todd
JamBase
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLukas Nelson & Promise of The Real performed at the Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California on April 29, 2018. Nelson and company delivered an eight-song, career-spanning set that saw the band play newer material that would end up on 2019’s Turn Of The News (Build A Garden) and its companion album, 2020’s Naked Garden , as well as older favorites. In honor of Lukas Nelson appearing on the JamBase Podcast this past week as well as POTR’s new album, A Few Stars Apart (which arrived Friday), the 2018 Stagecoach set is the subject of this week’s Sunday Cinema.

