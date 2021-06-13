Watch Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real Perform At Stagecoach Festival 2018

Every week, we tell you about an album we think you need to spend time with. This week’s album is A Few Stars Apart, the new album from Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real. Since 2019’s Turn Off The News (Build A Garden), Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real have been concerned with Big Picture™ ideas. At its center, that album had a concern over the Information Action Ratio, and how the news is manufactured to make you feel miserable, so you might as well try to unplug and make a garden. Bear in mind, this was before a world-decimating plague and all of us being sucked into our phones, feeds and TikTok algorithms even more than before. Last year’s Naked Garden, a rarities/outtakes collection from the Turn Off The News, doubled down on that mood, in the midst of last year. The band’s new album — recorded in Nashville with Dave Cobb at the legendary Studio A at RCA, and made by the band during their first extended time off the road since at least 2010 — is concerned less with questions of the metaphysical and existential, and more with matters of the heart, of human connection and of finding comfort in the people around you, regardless of everything else. It’s a lushly rendered, heart-on-sleeve record that conjures Tom Petty making a country ballads album. It’s also Promise of the Real’s best to-date.