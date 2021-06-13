Future opponent wish list: #8 - UCLA

The 2020-2021 sports calendar year was one that tested college programs across the country. Some adapted to the new COVID world order within the confines of state regulations. Others led their respective state in what the regulations were going to be. It is a pointless debate to try to determine if one university handled it better than others. Most did what they had to do to get by. UCLA’s challenges were not unique in the past. But with financial woes piling up all around them, they must change going forward. That means UCLA must open the Rose Bowl completely for the upcoming football season.