During the series finale of ‘KUWTK,’ Scott and Kourtney had a heart-to-heart, and he came to terms with the fact that they probably won’t get back together. Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian had an important conversation during the finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians on June 10. The episode featured Kourtney telling her sisters that she was frustrated with them constantly pushing her to get back with Scott. She praised Scott for making so many improvements in his life, but reiterated that he still hasn’t done what she’d been asking of him since they broke up in 2015, which is show her that he can be consistent.