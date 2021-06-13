Junction City Police arrested a 21-year-old man on the charge of 2nd-degree murder

TOPEKA – According to the statement, his name is Willie Powell Jr. and he turned himself in to Topeka Police Saturday morning.

Willie Powell Jr. being held at the Geary County Detention Center.

About the incident – JSPD responded to a shooting call around 4:00 p.m. Friday at Elite Cuts Barber Shot at 719 West 6th Street.

When the officers arrived on scene, they found one victim with a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to Geary County Community Hospital.

Unfortunately, the victim was later pronounced dead.

This story will be updated.