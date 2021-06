I am making a path to the inner man, that quiet and meek part of us that is of great worth in God’s sight. The soul is made up of the way we think, our will, and our emotions we must learn to master our soul in spirit and in truth. Our soul is washed by the word. That could be any word we hear because all words play a part in what we decide from one day to next it is all about what you believe. But the word of God will strengthen our spirit and give us self control so that we can truly walk out our soul salvation. Scriptures Proverbs 9:10-11, Proverbs 3:5-6; 1 Peter5:6-10.