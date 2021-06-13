Three simple steps to start a fitness regimen at any age and fitness level

What is functional training and why you should start incorporating it into your workout routine today!. After being in athletics and the health and wellness field the past 9 years, one of the most common things I have seen is poor and inefficient movement in both athletes and adults. We train for aesthetics, to grow certain muscle groups, to lose weight, or train for a specific sport but forget one of the most important reasons to exercise- to improve our quality of life. As a personal trainer, I have seen the most amazing benefits from functional training, not only in my own workout routine, but in my clients as well! What’s even better is that functional training is for EVERYONE; the athlete, stay-at-home mom, senior, bodybuilder, the regular or not so regular gym-goer, you name it.