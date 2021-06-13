Cancel
Detroit, IL

Askew gets call from old team as emergency replacement

edglentoday.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT (AP) — Oliver Askew, like most race car drivers, never goes to a track without his helmet — one never knows when a team might need an emergency driver. So he was ready when Arrow McLaren SP needed a replacement for https://www.instagram.com/p/CQEDe-gHzmO/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link">Felix Rosenqvist on Sunday at the Raceway at Belle Isle Park. https://apnews.com/article/sports-75268e824d9fd679bed74f88c3de99ad">Rosenqvist was hospitalized following a violent crash a day earlier; Askew drove 12 races last year in the No. 7 but was fired at the end of the season and replaced by Rosenqvist.

www.edglentoday.com
