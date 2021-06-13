Cancel
Ohio State

Ohio State football: Woody pushed Byars to commit to OSU

By Del Barris
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe former Ohio State football coach got the best out of a great running back. Woody Hayes kind of had a strong personality. Okay, bit of an understatement. He certainly didn’t like taking no for an answer. He REALLY didn’t like taking no for an answer when it came to Ohio’s best high school football players turning down Ohio State and going elsewhere. Even when he was no longer the head coach of the Buckeyes, his attitude did not change. The best players in Ohio should play for the Ohio State football program.

scarletandgame.com
