Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Poker run generates money for American Legion Legacy Scholarship

By Chuck Samples
KVOE
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmpora’s American Legion Post 5 hosted a special fundraiser Saturday for the American Legion Legacy Scholarship. About $500 was generated for this needs-based scholarship, which is earmarked for children of US military service personnel who either died on active duty or received a disability of at least 50 percent. The...

kvoe.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Military#Poker Run#Charity#American Legion Post 5
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
Great Bend, KSGreat Bend Tribune

American Legion Riders’ Legacy Run starts Thursday in Great Bend

The roar of motorcycles will fill the air in central and eastern Kansas June 10-13, as the American Legion Riders take to the highways for the 6th “Almost” Annual Kansas Legacy Run, to raise awareness and financial support for the American Legion Legacy Scholarship fund. Riders will start from the...
Lincoln County, MEboothbayregister.com

American Legion Post 36

Memorial Day 2021 turned out to be a great day! Mother Nature knew we needed this parade in the community and made a break in the rain to ensure we could pay our appropriate respects to our fallen heroes without the need for foul weather gear! I want to thank again Rear Admiral Howard for being our grand marshal. What an honor for us. He and his family flew in from Coronado, California on Friday and had to get back to Coronado on Sunday afternoon. Leading the nations over 10,000 Navy Special Operators doesn't give him the opportunity to take too much time off. But, he will be back for the 4th of July and he plans on joining us for the breakfast that Sunday. Our Boothbay Harbor Coast Guard Station provided the color guard. What you don't know is that three of the four Coasties were cadets from the U.S. Coast Guard Academy. The color guard was led by MK3 Aiden Lance and the cadets were Brian Green, Grason Gilvar, and Sully Gholson. The band was really awesome! You would never know that they only had the ability to practice once just before the parade due to COVID-19 restrictions. This year for the first time (but not the last), Doug Gimbel sang the national anthem at several of our memorial locations. What an amazing voice, just making me want to stand just a little taller in honor of this great nation! The parade started at the Newagen end of Southport at 0830 and ended at Edgecomb. The predicted times provided for each of the parades in between were not realistic. Next year we will ensure folks aren't waiting over an hour for the parade to start.
Fort Dodge, IAMessenger

New scholarship honors the legacy of Don Schnurr

Some people achieve success in their careers and enjoy the fruit of their labor; and then there are others that achieve success and give of the time, talent and treasure to help others and make a difference in their community. Don Schnurr was one of those people. Unfortunately, Don unexpectedly passed away on Feb. 8 of this year while vacationing in Florida. Our community suffered a great loss with Don’s passing. Don was also an active leader and well known friend of the Twin Lakes community where he and his wife, Darlene, have lived from many years.
Hobbiesnorthernexpress.com

Charity Poker Run

To support Project Feed the Kids. Presented by Recovery Road Riders & Masonic Lodge 222.
Salt Lake City, UTFox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

American Legion hosts virtual job fair for veterans

SALT LAKE CITY — The American Legion is hosting a global virtual job fair Thursday to help get veterans back in the workforce. Hundreds of companies are set to interview veterans around the world as many of their careers have been impacted by the pandemic. So far, 263 companies have...
Delta, UTmillardccp.com

American Legion Auxiliary awards couple for lifetime achievement

Long time local patriots and activists for veterans, Ken and JuVene Porter, were awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award by the American Legion Post 135 Auxiliary as thanks for their efforts and continual support. Ken was born in Sutherland to Leslie and Romania Porter and JuVene to Grant (Shine) and Yvonne...
AdvocacyBandera Bulletin

American Legion hosts community breakfast

American Legion Post 157 served up its quarterly free Community Breakfast on Saturday, June 12, drawing a large crowd of veterans and community members. At the front door, Post Commander Susan Junker welcomed guests and directed them to the serving line at the back of the hall. The homemade breakfast, made entirely ...
Trumbull, CTWestport News

American Legion Auxiliary CT convention to mark centennial

The American Legion Auxiliary will hold its 100th Department Convention next month, marking the group’s centennial. The one-day convention will be held at 9 a.m. July 10 at the Trumbull Marriott, 180 Hawley Lane in Trumbull, according to a release. Connecticut Department President Lydia DeGumbia “ is excited to have...
Murray, KYMurray Ledger & Times

American Legion retires old flags with traditional ceremony

MURRAY – As it does this time every year, Murray’s American Legion Post 73 celebrated Flag Day Monday evening by honorably retiring a few American flags the public had dropped off. Mark Kennedy, service officer with Post 73, said that between the last Flag Day and Monday’s ceremony, the Legion...
Prudenville, MIHoughton Lake Resorter

American Legion cornhole tourney June 27

American Legion Post #245, Prudenville, is looking for participants in a cornhole tournament to be held June 27.Doors open at 1 p.m. and play starts at 2 p.m.There is a $25 entry fee, with a $10 buy b...
Morgantown, PAMercury

American Legion Morgantown presents Quilts of Valor to veterans

Post 537 American Legion Morgantown presented Quilts of Valor to Gulf War veteran Commander Troy Trupe and Vietnam veterans Terry Hartman and Dennis Martin for their service. The post presents quilts to living veterans who have been touched by the war. Catherine Courreges and Kim DiJoseph from Berks County made...
Topeka, KSWIBW

American Legion set to tour Sunflower State on Saturday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - American Legion Riders will tour the Sunflower State and spend the night in Emporia on Saturday to fundraise and raise awareness for its American Legion Legacy Scholarship. The Emporia American Legion Post 5 says on Saturday, June 12, between 5 and 5:30, American Legion Riders will...
Emporia, KSEmporia gazette.com

American Legion Riders stop in Emporia Saturday afternoon

The American Legion of Emporia welcomed the American Legion Riders on Saturday afternoon with a meal and a place to cool down after the day’s long ride. Clay Childs, the American Legion Riders director for Emporia, received a call saying the group needed a place to stay for the night. Childs helped them with lodging and provided them an opportunity to raise more money for the American Legion Legacy Scholarship.
Crosslake, MNPine And Lakes News

Crosslake American Legion donates $2,000

Crosslake American Legion Post 500 donated $2,000 to the Crosslake Police Department to buy less lethal weapons to be deployed in Crosslake squad cars. Shown are Commander Richard Roberts and officer Jake Maier.
Athol, IDCoeur d'Alene Press

Public welcome at American Legion June dinner

The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 149's "Jump for June Dinner" is set for 6 p.m. June 26 at the American Legion Hall, 5525 E. Highway 54 in Athol. It's open to the public and the cost is $8. Dine in or carry out. COVID-19 protocols are in place.
Rangeley, MEtheirregular.com

Seasonal Friends and Legacy scholarships awarded

RANGELEY — A highlight of the Rangeley Lakes Regional School’s graduation ceremony June 12 was presentation of two of the most prestigious annual scholarship awards. Autumn-Skye Williams received the Seasonal Friends of Rangeley Scholarship, and Anastasia Champagne was awarded the Rangeley Lakes Region Legacy Scholarship. Williams will receive a multi-year...