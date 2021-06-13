Poker run generates money for American Legion Legacy Scholarship

Memorial Day 2021 turned out to be a great day! Mother Nature knew we needed this parade in the community and made a break in the rain to ensure we could pay our appropriate respects to our fallen heroes without the need for foul weather gear! I want to thank again Rear Admiral Howard for being our grand marshal. What an honor for us. He and his family flew in from Coronado, California on Friday and had to get back to Coronado on Sunday afternoon. Leading the nations over 10,000 Navy Special Operators doesn't give him the opportunity to take too much time off. But, he will be back for the 4th of July and he plans on joining us for the breakfast that Sunday. Our Boothbay Harbor Coast Guard Station provided the color guard. What you don't know is that three of the four Coasties were cadets from the U.S. Coast Guard Academy. The color guard was led by MK3 Aiden Lance and the cadets were Brian Green, Grason Gilvar, and Sully Gholson. The band was really awesome! You would never know that they only had the ability to practice once just before the parade due to COVID-19 restrictions. This year for the first time (but not the last), Doug Gimbel sang the national anthem at several of our memorial locations. What an amazing voice, just making me want to stand just a little taller in honor of this great nation! The parade started at the Newagen end of Southport at 0830 and ended at Edgecomb. The predicted times provided for each of the parades in between were not realistic. Next year we will ensure folks aren't waiting over an hour for the parade to start.