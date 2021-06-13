Cancel
Tomer Frankel Secures Olympic Berth with 51.81 100 Fly Israeli National Record

swimswam.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrankel blasted a 51.81, which not only broke the national record, it also was under the Olympic A standard. Stock photo via. Tomer Frankel, who recently completed his first season with the Indiana University Hoosiers, threw down a new lifetime best and Israeli Record in the men’s 100 fly at Israel’s Olympic Trials. Frankel blasted a 51.81, which not only broke the national record, it also was under the Olympic A standard, meaning Frankel has secures his spot on Israel’s Olympic team in the event. Israel nearly had a second swimmer qualify in the 100 fly, as Gal Groumi posted a 52.05, which was a massive personal best. The swim was just off the A cut time of 51.96.

