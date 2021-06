We’ve created a mini-league for the official EURO 2020 Fantasy Football game. Can you beat the TSZ staff? Click below to join!. Italy boss Roberto Mancini is expected to select Gianluigi Donnarumma (€5.5m) as his first choice goalkeeper for EURO 2020 and owners of the 22-year-old will be hoping for a high return of fantasy points over the course of the competition, including on Matchday 1 with Turkey his opposition. The Azzurri have kept clean sheets in seven of their last eight competitive fixtures and with Italy always notoriously for their defensive prowess come a major tournament, this bodes well for Donnarumma.