Police to question Ex-NFL player Kevin Ware about disappearance of girlfriend

By NewsFinale
newsfinale.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas authorities say they plan to question ex-NFL player Kevin Ware about the disappearance of his girlfriend after he was arrested for violating a bond-supervision court order on Friday. US Marshals took Ware, 40, into custody at a shopping center parking lot after he failed to report for supervision for...

newsfinale.com
