Crew & Passengers Scramble To Restrain Man Attempting To Open The Door On A Delta Flight [Video]

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDelta has experienced an issue during flight for the second time in a week. Passengers were requested to assist the crew in subduing a guy who attempted to open a door on a Delta aircraft from Los Angeles to Atlanta. Authorities eventually intervened once they were on the ground… and the man, identified as Stephon Duncan, was detained for making terroristic threats, among other counts.

