Crew & Passengers Scramble To Restrain Man Attempting To Open The Door On A Delta Flight [Video]

Delta Airlines is not a favorite among frequent flyers, as evidenced by recent claims of racial profiling and racist behavior. Still, their reputation is continuing to get worse. A Twitter video posted by a witness who was on the flight shows an off-duty airport employee fighting with flight attendants and fellow passengers before being knocked to the ground. The man, identified by ABC-7 as 34-year-old Jamar Duncan, is a Delta employee but wasn't on duty at the time. Other passengers claim to have heard Duncan make "terroristic threats," like calls to "take down the plane."