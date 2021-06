The Los Angeles Lakers had their season end far earlier than expected after a first-round defeat to the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Playoffs. Of course, a massive factor in their demise was the barrage of injuries this team was hit with over the year. Anthony Davis missed two months in the regular season with an Achilles injury and got hurt once again in the first round with a groin strain that ended his season prematurely. LeBron James was in a similar boat as he suffered a high ankle sprain in the regular season that sidelined him for six weeks, to which he never quite returned to form.