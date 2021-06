A Chicago man allegedly attempting to steal a car from a woman drove off with her toddler in the backseat before returning the little girl. On Friday, a 26 year-old woman was delivering food when an unidentified man allegedly pulled her out of her 2010 Nissan SUV, according to a Chicago Police Department news release. The alleged carjacker then drove off without realizing the the woman's 3 year-old daughter was in the backseat.