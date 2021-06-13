Perry's grit boosts Canadiens entering Semifinals against Golden Knights

The forward's improbable journey started in late December when he was at home in London, Ontario, unsigned and wondering if he'd play in the NHL this season. He was coming off helping the Dallas Stars reach the Stanley Cup Final in his lone season with them after playing his first 14 NHL seasons with the Anaheim Ducks. When the Canadiens, the team he grew up rooting for, offered him a one-year, $750,000 contract, he jumped at the opportunity and signed Dec. 28 as an unrestricted free agent.