Stimulus update: IRS provides 2021 tax credit tips for small businesses, families

The Internal Revenue Service has posted new procedures to explain how a change in tax law last year potentially affects the depreciation of residential rental property. Revenue Procedure 2021-28 explains how a business can change its method of computing depreciation to comply with the 2020 change in law to retroactively provide a 30-year recovery period under the alternative depreciation system for certain kinds of residential rental property placed in service before 2018 and held by an electing real property trade or business. The Taxpayer Certainty and Disaster Recovery Act, which was included as part of the Consolidated Appropriations Act last December, retroactively provides a recovery period of 30 years under the alternative depreciation system of the Tax Code for certain residential rental property placed in service before Jan. 1, 2018, held by an electing real property trade or business.