Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Stimulus update: IRS provides 2021 tax credit tips for small businesses, families

By Benjamin Kail
Posted by 
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill signed by President Joe Biden in March extended and expanded a number of tax credits for families and small- to medium-sized employers. The American Rescue Plan more than doubled the maximum amount of work-related expenses that can be claimed in the child and dependent care tax credit: $8,000 for one qualifying person, up from $3,000 in previous years; $16,000 for two or more eligible people, up from $6,000.

www.masslive.com
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MO
42K+
Followers
33K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Stimulus#Tax Credits#Stimulus Bill#Americans#The Child Tax Credit#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Personal Finance
News Break
Stimulus Check
News Break
Democratic Party
News Break
IRS
News Break
Nonprofit Organizations
Related
Politics1025theriver.com

Governor Kelly pointing some families to IRS for Child Tax Credit info

Governor Laura Kelly encouraged Kansas families who normally aren’t required to file an income tax return to use a new online tool to quickly register for the expanded Child Tax Credit under the American Rescue Plan. The U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service announced this week that the new Non-filer Sign-up Tool for people who did not file an income tax return for 2019 or 2020 and did not use the IRS Non-filers tool last year to register for Economic Impact Payments is now available through IRS.gov.
Income Taxkiow.com

Child Tax Credit Web Portal Opens

The Internal Revenue Service announced the launch of two web portals designed for American parents to access the child tax credit, giving many parents just four weeks to declare their eligibility for the benefit ahead of the first of six monthly payments. The expanded child tax credit, passed in the...
Income TaxUS News and World Report

Will More IRS Funding Boost Wealthy Client Audits?

Financial advisors play a big role in strategic tax planning for their clients. That means staying up to date on proposed changes to the tax law, such as a bill Sen. Elizabeth Warren introduced that would add more than $30 billion to the Internal Revenue Service budget. According to a...
House Rentaccountingtoday.com

IRS offers guidance on depreciating residential rentals

The Internal Revenue Service has posted new procedures to explain how a change in tax law last year potentially affects the depreciation of residential rental property. Revenue Procedure 2021-28 explains how a business can change its method of computing depreciation to comply with the 2020 change in law to retroactively provide a 30-year recovery period under the alternative depreciation system for certain kinds of residential rental property placed in service before 2018 and held by an electing real property trade or business. The Taxpayer Certainty and Disaster Recovery Act, which was included as part of the Consolidated Appropriations Act last December, retroactively provides a recovery period of 30 years under the alternative depreciation system of the Tax Code for certain residential rental property placed in service before Jan. 1, 2018, held by an electing real property trade or business.
Kissimmee, FLclick orlando

Increase, big change coming for Child Tax Credit. Here’s what you need to know

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Community leaders came together Monday as part of a nationwide effort to raise awareness for the newly increased Child Tax Credit. During a news conference at the Kissimmee Salvation Army facility, U.S. Rep. Darren Soto said there are more than 36 million households across the country who qualify to receive monthly advance payments starting July 15.
POTUSCBS News

IRS now sending millions more additional stimulus checks

The IRS said it is continuing to distribute federal stimulus checks to eligible Americans, with another 2.3 million payments issued last week. Some of those payments include "plus-up" adjustments for people who received less money than they were entitled to in earlier checks. The latest round of payments is part...
Income TaxCNET

Your first child tax credit payment arrives in less than 4 weeks. This is how much you'll get

The first monthly payment for the expanded 2021 child tax credit goes out to millions of households across the US on July 15. Qualifying families could get $3,000 per child 6 to 17 years old and $3,600 per child under 6 years old. Payments will be made in partial installments through the rest of this year -- the rest comes in 2022. The exact amount depends on your yearly income and the age of your dependents.
Income TaxSeattle Times

IRS launches new tool for Child Tax Credit for those who don’t normally file returns

Families that don’t normally file a tax return will need to pay close attention to a new online tool from the IRS. A special online tool is now available to help eligible families who don’t normally file a tax return register for the monthly Child Tax Credit advance payments that are scheduled to kick off July 15. The tool can be found on the IRS site at irs.gov/credits-deductions/child-tax-credit-non-filer-sign-up-tool.
Income TaxPosted by
NJ.com

Is there a fourth stimulus check coming in 2021?

There most likely will not be a fourth round of stimulus checks for most Americans, but some might get a form of financial relief in July. This will likely come in the form of the expanded child tax credit, which will be distributed between July 15 and Dec. 15. Under...
Income Taxbctv.org

Filing Payroll Taxes Electronically Makes Good Business Sense

Running a business with employees can be hard work. One way business owners can make things a little easier on themselves is by filing payroll and employment taxes electronically. There are several benefits to filing these forms electronically:. • It saves time. • It’s secure and accurate. • The filer...
Kansas StateWIBW

New online tool helps families register for monthly child tax credit in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new online tool has launched to help families register for the monthly child tax credit offered under the American Rescue Plan. Governor Laura Kelly says she has encouraged Kansas families who normally are not required to file an income tax return to use a new online tool to speedily register for the expanded Child Tax Credit under the American Rescue Plan.
Personal FinanceCNET

IRS has new child tax credit portal. Why you may need it to get your $3,600

Huge tax relief is coming to millions of families this summer with the 2021 expansion of the child tax credit. The IRS launched an online tool letting low-income parents who aren't normally required to file an income tax return enroll. The new nonfilers portal has some limitations, but it helps ensure those families get the advance payment of up to $300 per child next month (a yearly total of up to $3,600).
Income TaxCNET

Is my family eligible for the new child tax credit? 3 ways to check

The advance child tax credit program begins in less than a month, but do you know if your household is eligible for the relief? To check, you'll need to know your total income and the rules for kids of different age groups. If you're in a shared custody arrangement, be prepared to demonstrate where the child lives most of the year.
Personal FinanceMinneapolis Star Tribune

IRS launches new signup for Child Tax Credit

Families who don't normally file a tax return will need to pay close attention to a new online tool from the IRS. A special non-filer tool is now available to help eligible families who don't normally file a tax return register for the monthly Child Tax Credit advance payments that are scheduled to kick off July 15.