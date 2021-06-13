Stimulus update: IRS provides 2021 tax credit tips for small businesses, families
The $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill signed by President Joe Biden in March extended and expanded a number of tax credits for families and small- to medium-sized employers. The American Rescue Plan more than doubled the maximum amount of work-related expenses that can be claimed in the child and dependent care tax credit: $8,000 for one qualifying person, up from $3,000 in previous years; $16,000 for two or more eligible people, up from $6,000.www.masslive.com