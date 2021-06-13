Liverpool Handed Transfer Boost In Saul Niguez Pursuit

Saul Niguez has been the cornerstone of Atletico Madrid's midfield for years now, but according to some recent reports, his time at the Wanda Metropolitano may be coming to an end.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Niguez is unhappy with his role in the team and is looking to force a move this summer.

Saul Niguez is being tracked by Liverpool (Photo by PRESSINPHOTO)

The Spaniard seems to have fallen out of favour with Diego Simeone this season. Even though he has 337 career appearances for Atletico, in their title winning season he was not needed as much.

Niguez only managed to start 22 games, which apparently has made him want to move elsewhere to look for more game time.

Atletico Madrid also seem to be sanctioning the transfer, the report claims that the Spanish champions are willing to accept a reduced fee for the 26-year-old.

Niguez's release clause it set at £129million but Simeone's side will accept offers in the £69million region.

Saul Niguez heads a ball for Atletico Madrid (Photo by EFE/JUANJO MARTIN/Sipa USA)

With Georginio Wijnaldum's departure to PSG confirmed, it might tempt Michael Edwards and Jurgen Klopp to consider acquiring Saul's services.

Especially with Liverpool being linked with the 26-year-old recently, this may be a possibility.

However, Liverpool's rival, Manchester City, have also been heavily linked with Niguez.

They are reported to be willing to offer Atletico Madrid Bernardo Silva to help towards getting Niguez to the Etihad where he would link up with former teammate, Rodri.

Saul Niguez would definitely help Liverpool's midfield situation but for a price of £69million, it seems unlikely. If recent reports are to be believed then that would blow all of Liverpool's transfer budget.

This will be one to keep a close eye on this summer.