Liverpool Are Tracking Sergej Milinković-Savić

According to recent reports, Liverpool are tracking Lazio's Sergej Milinković-Savić and may even present a big offer for the highly rated midfielder.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is one of the most highly rated midfielders in the world and in recent years some of the best clubs in the world have been linked with him.

However, despite the interest, Lazio have been able to hold strong and keep the Serbian at the club.

The most recent club Savic has been linked to is Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.

With the news that Georginio Wijnaldum has officially signed for PSG, Liverpool may be trying to replace the Dutchman with Lazio's star player.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is being monitored by Liverpool (Photo by IPA/Sipa USA)

According to Il Messaggero (Via La Lazio Siamo Noi), Liverpool have been following the Serbian for quite some time now.

The Italian paper also goes on to say that Liverpool could even present an offer to his agent to try and snatch him away from Lazio.

However, with the news that Maurizio Sarri is Lazio's new manager, he has apparently vetoed the sale of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and also former Liverpool player Luis Alberto, who Sarri plans to build his team around.

Milinkovic-Savic settles the ball for Lazio (Photo by Federico Proietti / DPPI / LiveMedia/Sipa USA)

Milinkovic-Savic has had another very impressive season with Lazio, he played 32 games in Serie A, scoring 8 goals and getting 10 assists. Pretty impressive for a central midfielder.

If Liverpool was to sign this superstar it would be amazing. Savic would slot perfectly in the team and he would also offer us some creativity in midfielder, something which Liverpool fans have been begging for since the departure of Phillipe Coutinho.

Unfortunately it seems like this won't be happening this season and if it did it would cost Liverpool a lot of money, which at the moment we don't exactly have.

Hopefully Liverpool keep tracking the 26-year-old and he can be one for the future.