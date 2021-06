As we have seen so much in the last few years — and especially in the last year — young people are often the vanguard of social progress. Chicago high school students Isabela Ávila and Francisco Villaseñor are among that vanguard – they started their organization, the Coalition of Advocates for Undocumented Students’ Education, or CAUSE Chicago, to support undocumented CPS students when they saw a need going unfulfilled in their community.