Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Thomas Markle Claims He Heard About Granddaughter Lili’s Arrival ‘on the Radio’: ‘No Phone Calls’

By Meredith Nardino
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 8 days ago

Speaking out. Thomas Markle would have been thrilled to celebrate the arrival of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s daughter — if he’d received a personal notice.

“I’m not a tearful type … but I’m certainly hurt by a lot of it,” Thomas, 76, said during an interview with 60 Minutes Australia, which aired on Sunday, June 13. “There’s a good chance I might never see my grandchildren.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TMAd7_0aT0tLE100
Thomas Markle YouTube

The former lighting director claimed that the Suits alum, 39, and her husband, 36, didn’t reach out to him after they welcomed their second child, Lilibet “Lili” Diana, on June 4. “No phone calls, I just heard it on the radio,” he said. “I haven’t spoken to [Meghan] since two days before they got married.”

Meghan and her father haven’t been on the best of terms since he was caught staging paparazzi photos shortly before she was set to walk down the aisle in England in May 2018. He announced days before the ceremony that he was unable to attend after suffering a heart attack. The Northwestern University alum was “upset and disturbed by the entire ordeal,” a source told Us Weekly at the time.

Now that the retired actress and the prince have settled down in California, Thomas was hopeful he’d be able to reconnect with his daughter. However, he claimed that hasn’t been the case.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SY21O_0aT0tLE100
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

“If I had done something terribly wrong, that’d be fine. But I haven’t,” he said on Sunday. “I just want an answer. … Meghan [ghosted] me and now Harry’s done it to his father, [Prince Charles]. That’s a cold thing to do. … None of this makes sense.”

Meghan and Harry previously welcomed son Archie in May 2019, and at the time, Thomas was “devastated” that he wasn’t more involved, an insider told Us. While their tension has yet to be resolved, Meghan’s estranged father is still hoping for forgiveness.

“I don’t think there’s any problems that can’t be worked out,” he told the Australian outlet. “I’ve said I’m sorry about the initial problem … [but] I’ll never give up hope [for reconciliation].”

The duchess’ father may not be in her life, but she’s been “so grateful” to have the support of her mom, Doria Ragland, after giving birth to Lili. “She’s been helping out at the house and her hands-on support is a major bonus,” a source told Us earlier this month, noting that Harry “adores” his mother-in-law, 64.

News broke of Meghan’s second pregnancy in February, shortly before the couple sat down for a revealing interview with CBS about their decision to step back from their senior royal duties. Harry’s family members haven’t all been pleased with the pair’s behavior, but Lili might be the one to help bridge the gap.

“All is not forgiven, but after all the backlash regarding their interviews — which by the way, the pair have no regrets about — they’re trying their utmost to maintain a good relationship with the queen in order to keep the peace,” a source explained after the little one’s arrival.

Listen to the Royally Us podcast for everything you want to know about our favorite family across the pond.

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

20K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doria Ragland
Person
Thomas Markle
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio#British Royal Family#Australian#Cbs#Royally Us
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritieszapgossip.com

Thomas Markle ‘pleased’ by Meghan’s baby news

Thomas Markle is “very pleased” with the Duchess of Sussex’s baby news. The retired lighting director – who hasn’t spoken to his daughter since she tied the knot with the Duke of Sussex in 2018 – wished his daughter “all the love” after it was revealed Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have welcomed their second child, a daughter called Lilibet Diana.
Celebritieszapgossip.com

Thomas Markle: Oprah Winfrey’s ‘taken advantage’ of Prince Harry

Thomas Markle is convinced that Oprah Winfrey has “played” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and “taken advantage” of them. The retired lighting director hasn’t spoken to his daughter, Meghan, since she married Prince Harry over three years ago, but he is convinced that the media mogul – who fronted the couple’s bombshell interview earlier this year – has “taken advantage” of Harry, who Thomas described as a “weakened” man.
Celebritiesnewsfinale.com

Meghan’s estranged father Thomas Markle welcomes arrival of Lilibet

Thomas Markle today sent his ‘love and best wishes’ to his estranged daughter and his new granddaughter Lilibet. The retired Hollywood lighting director, 76, who lives 70 miles away from the Sussexes LA mansion, has not spoken to Ms Markle, 39, since she married Prince Harry three years ago. Meghan’s...
Celebritiestownandcountrymag.com

Prince Charles Calls the Birth of His Granddaughter Lili "Happy News"

Earlier this week, Prince Charles paid a visit to a production plant for Mini cars in Oxford. The company, which makes the Mini Cooper, now produces electric vehicles at the Cowley, Oxfordshire plant, in an effort to become more environmentally friendly. While giving a speech at the factory, the Prince of Wales spoke about the importance of such technology, especially when it comes to the next generation—a generation that now includes the Prince's new granddaughter, Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.
Books & Literaturetownandcountrymag.com

Baby Lili Makes a Sweet Cameo in Meghan Markle's New Book

Today marks the publication of the Duchess of Sussex's first children's book, The Bench. The story is about the bond between a father and son, as seen through a mother's eyes. It includes illustrations of the Duchess's own husband and son, Prince Harry and Archie, along with the family's two dogs and flock of rescue chickens. And, on the book's final page, Meghan included a surprise cameo from a special guest.
Celebritiestrends1news.com

Thomas Markle Claims Meghan And Harry Treat Themselves Like An Ax Killer In 60 Minute Interview – WhatNew2Day

Thomas Markle has launched an extraordinary attack on Oprah Winfrey when he criticized the megastar for “using” Harry and Meghan to promote her new TV ventures. Speaking publicly for the first time since the birth of his new granddaughter, Lilibet, the 76-year-old also criticized the couple for refusing to see him – saying that even “ax killers” are visited by their families.