Meat Snacks Market Poised for an Explosive Growth in the Near Future [2021-2029]| Key Vendors: Slim Jim, Jack Link’s, Epic, Omnibar

The shares of Beyond Meat currently trade at $107 per share, which is actually slightly below its pre-Covid level. On the other hand, shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE: BG) are trading at $86 per share, which is 65% above its pre-Covid level. Does that mean BYND is a better stock pick compared to BG? Both companies belong to the food industry, but the offerings differ a little. While Bunge is involved in soybean export, food processing, grain trading, and fertilizers, Beyond Meat offers innovative plant-based meat products. Despite BG’s higher market cap, revenue and margin levels, BYND enjoys a significantly higher valuation multiple (P/S) on account of faster revenue and margin growth, and with it being a new company expected to continue rapid growth in the coming years. We compare a slew of factors such as historical revenue growth, returns, and valuation multiple in an interactive dashboard analysis, Beyond Meat vs Bunge: Industry Peers, But Which Stock Is A Better Bet?

