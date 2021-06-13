Cancel
New York City, NY

As police are banned from city Pride parade, suburbs beckon

New Haven Register
 8 days ago

MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Police who have been banned from marching in New York City’s Pride parade are instead able to take part in festivities in the suburbs of Long Island. It’s a twist from a previous era when officers often felt more comfortable marching in the city rather than closer to home where acceptance of gay officers lagged, evident by the fact that they weren't even allowed to march in uniform in parades in Nassau and Suffolk counties until the early 2000s.

NFLPosted by
CNN

Carl Nassib of Las Vegas Raiders is first active NFL player to announce he is gay

(CNN) — Carl Nassib, a defensive lineman with the Las Vegas Raiders, became the first active NFL player in league history to announce that he is gay. "What's up, people," Nassib said Monday in a video on Instagram. "I'm Carl Nassib. I'm at my house here in Westchester, Pennsylvania. I just wanted to take a quick moment to say that I'm gay. I've been meaning to do this for a while now, but I finally feel comfortable enough to get it off my chest."